Pete Buttigieg's NHTSA Stands In The Way Of Right to Repair In Massachusetts

Agent009 submitted on 6/15/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:31:16 AM

Views : 378 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently in a tiff with Massachusetts over a right to repair law that conflicts with federal regulation. The U.S. agency told nearly two dozen automakers that they don’t have to comply with a state law mandating open access to vehicle data, and that they should comply with federal vehicle safety laws instead, according to Reuters.
 
In 2020, voters in the state — pardon me, commonwealth — of Massachusetts were largely in favor of a ballot measure that gave independent repair shops access to data that was only available to dealers and manufacturers. The law was meant to give indie shops in ’Mass the ability to tap into vehicle telematics, including diagnostics and other vehicle-generated data that is sent remotely to dealers and automakers.


Read Article


Pete Buttigieg's NHTSA Stands In The Way Of Right to Repair In Massachusetts

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)