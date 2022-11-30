Peterson Automotive Museum Displays Disassembled Tesla For Public Display

The Petersen Automotive Museum's latest exhibit, "Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution," has officially opened to the public and is a must-see for Tesla and EV fans alike.

The in-depth experience is not to be missed and looks at the company's history, tremendous growth, and even its earliest inspirations. Those thinking it's merely a display of vehicles like the Model S and Model Y couldn't be more wrong; attendees will be able to get up close to trailblazing machines like the 1908 Columbia Victoria Phaeton.

While the Columbia brand no longer exists, the company is credited for having designed a fleet of upmarket electric vehicles that were very popular with early 20th-century Americans. Other notable displays include the AC Propulsion tzero, considered the predecessor to the current Tesla range.