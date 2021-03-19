Petition Surfaces Asking For A Nürburgring Corner To Be Name After Sabine Schmitz

Automotive greats deserve honor and recognition. This is done is several ways like bestowing them a title, or naming a street after them. Sabine Schmitz passed away from this world leaving great legacies including being a two-time winner of the 24 Hours Nürburgring. Seeking to recognize the feat made by Sabine in the world-famous German road circuit, a certain Dale Lomas started an online petition to have a section of the Nürburgring Nordschleife named after her.



The petition to Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG that started on Change.org recognizes Sabine's legacy as the 24 Hours Nürburgring in 1996, which was followed up with another win in 1997. The Queen of the Nürburgring then finished third in 2008. The petition also recognizes her status as a global celebrity and a "fantastic ambassador" for the region and the Nürburgring.









