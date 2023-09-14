Petition Surfaces Calling For GM To Stop Killing Affordable EVs

Over 600 EV drivers have signed a petition asking General Motors not to turn its back on affordable electric vehicles. Started by the Electric Vehicle Association, which describes itself as a network of electric vehicle advocates, the "EV Affordability Starts With You, GM" petition calls on the automaker to stand by its slogan of making "EVs for Everyone" and keep its promise that the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV will be priced "around $30,000." Unveiled on the first day of the North American International Detroit Auto Show, the petition cites as a precedent the fact GM recently scrapped the 1LT entry-level trim of the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which was originally supposed to be priced around $45,000.



