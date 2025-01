Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson says the government should find ways to “stimulate” the market for new and used electric cars, in order to accelerate the transition from ICE to EV power.

Speaking to Autocar at the Brussels motor show, Jackson said Peugeot’s eight-strong passenger EV line-up is the “largest of any European manufacturer”, and hailed the 400-plus-mile ranges of the new e-3008 and e-5008 as a sign of the real-world usability of the brand’s electric cars.