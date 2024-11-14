Peugeot Touts E-3008's 620 Mile Range Until You Read The Fine Print

Peugeot has proudly claimed that the new E-3008 Long Range has completed a trip between Paris and Nice, requiring “only two stops for recharging,” and according to the carmaker, has set a “new benchmark in long-range electric vehicle performance.” While the carmaker seems proud of the achievement, it doesn’t seem all that impressive.

Peugeot lifted the veil on the new E-3008 in September. The stylish SUV is equipped with a 96.9 kWh battery and offers a claimed WLTP range of 435 miles (700 km). That’s a very solid figure and rivals some other electric SUVs from China, which lead the way when it comes to advanced EV battery technologies.