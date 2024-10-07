Phantom Steering Issue Found In Other Ford Vehicles Prompting Recall

Not long ago, the Ford Motor Company recalled certain 2022 and 2023 model year Ford Mustang vehicles over unintentional steering caused by a secondary steering torque sensor with inverted polarity. The problem will be remedied by means of a software update for the power steering control module, with owners to be notified in the period between August 5 and August 12, 2024.

Closer to the present day, the Ford Motor Company extended the aforementioned recall to more pony cars, the F-150, Expedition, and its Lincoln-branded cousin. Recall number 24E-055 concerns electronic power assistance steering gears sold as replacement service parts for the 2018 to 2023 Ford Mustang, the 2018 to 2020 F-150 pickup truck, 2018 to 2021 Expedition, and the 2018 to 2021 model year Lincoln Navigator.

Prior to filing the recall documentation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Dearborn-based automaker was aware of two warranty claims potentially related to the recall c condition. Happily, the second-largest automaker in the United States isn't aware of any reports of accident caused by incorrect EPAS calibration.