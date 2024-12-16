Phone Users Are Threatening To Dump Premium Models Because Android Auto Fails To Work

Using Android Auto can easily become a crazy rollercoaster ride, as even people who spend a premium on the best Android device and who never experienced an issue with the app could end up struggling with it.

Xiaomi customers who purchased the 14T Pro have been complaining that using Android Auto hasn't been possible for nearly two months, and everybody is reporting the same behavior.

The phone connects to the vehicle correctly, but instead of launching the Android Auto interface, it ends in a black screen. Oddly, Android Auto is running in the background, as users can hear the music playing or navigation instructions if they configured a destination on their mobile phones before connecting them to the vehicle.