Phoneix Police Officer Pulls Over Waymo Taxi For Driving The Wrong Way, But Has No One To Ticket

Agent009 submitted on 7/5/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:03:29 AM

Views : 596 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The threat of us receiving a fine or having our license taken away is one of the main reasons public roads aren’t just one huge destruction derby free-for-all. But what happens when cops spot an offence being committed and there’s no driver to ticket? That’s the situation one officer found himself in after stopping a suicidal Waymo robotaxi in Phoenix, AZ.
 
According to Phoneix PD, the Jaguar I-Pace autonomous cab was seen last month driving into an oncoming lane of traffic – the kind of dangerous move that would be sure to result any human driver receiving the full lights and siren package.
 


Read Article


Phoneix Police Officer Pulls Over Waymo Taxi For Driving The Wrong Way, But Has No One To Ticket

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)