Phoneix Police Officer Pulls Over Waymo Taxi For Driving The Wrong Way, But Has No One To Ticket

The threat of us receiving a fine or having our license taken away is one of the main reasons public roads aren’t just one huge destruction derby free-for-all. But what happens when cops spot an offence being committed and there’s no driver to ticket? That’s the situation one officer found himself in after stopping a suicidal Waymo robotaxi in Phoenix, AZ.

According to Phoneix PD, the Jaguar I-Pace autonomous cab was seen last month driving into an oncoming lane of traffic – the kind of dangerous move that would be sure to result any human driver receiving the full lights and siren package.