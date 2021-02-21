Photographer Shoots A Photo Gallery ALL From Within His Vintage Pickup. Super Cool What's Right Outside Our Windows When We Drive!

When COVID-19 hit the United States last spring, Brian Smith decided to ditch the studio and set out on a road trip to capture the country in the midst of the pandemic.

Smith, who is based in Los Angeles, had purchased a 1958 Ford F100 pickup truck several months earlier from an elderly man in Portola, California.

The result of the journey is a breathtaking new book titled Drivebys, self-published by Brian Smith.

Here are a couple samples but click the link to see the full set of cool shots. Hopefully, you'll love them all like we did!









