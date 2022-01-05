Pick Your FAVORITE Tesla Color From THESE Choices. And In General Do You Prefer METALLIC Finished Colors OR The FLAT Or MATTE Look?

One of the things I like about the Tesla crowd is how much more EXPERIMENTAL and BOLD they are with color choices and wraps.



Here's a good selection from up in Long Beach along with a separate video showing off a super metallic.



Which got us to thinking...Which Tesla color are you digging the MOST from the video and for your cars or trucks do you prefer the METALLIC paint colors or the FLAT or MATTE scenario?



Lately, for me I have been loving the flat colors like the Bronco Cactus Grey, etc.



What about you?



Discuss...







Tesla Takeover in Long Beach ?? pic.twitter.com/vZtlCWI0ci — ChargeGo (@ChargeGoGroup) April 30, 2022



Woah!! Galaxy wave Tesla Model S! pic.twitter.com/YEmTxE4Hdw — Eli Burton (@EliBurton_) April 30, 2022







