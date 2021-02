There's a rather sizeable difference between a snowstorm on the United States' East Coast and a snowstorm in the Sierra Nevadas. While six or eight inches might shut down Washington D.C. for several days, massive storms dropping six to eight feet aren't uncommon out west. One such system swept through the area around Lake Tahoe last week, blanketing the entire region in a thick layer of snow and trapping at least one driver as a result, as local news station FOX40 reports.



