Pickup Trucks May Become The New SUV

SUVs are still the dominant force in the raging war of the segments, but buyers of non-luxury vehicles showed record-high interest in trucks in the third quarter of 2023. As for the brand consideration study, Toyota retained the top spot for the fifth consecutive quarter despite the fact that Chevrolet and Ford are inching closer.

As reported by Cox Automotive, in the first quarter of 2023, a record-high 36% of non-luxury vehicle buyers considered a pickup truck, with the segment slotting below SUVs which had a steady 66%, and ahead of cars with a declining 32%, and minivans with a pitiful 5%.



