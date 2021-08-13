Pikes Peak Hill Climb Bans Motorcycles As Too Dangerous - Isn't That Part Of The Challenge?

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is well-regarded as one of the most challenging and dangerous motorsports events in the world. Consisting of a 4,720-foot climb up a mountain road with sheer drops and nary a guard rail in sight, the margin for error is slim to none. In the wake of the tragic death of Carlin Dunne at the 2019 event, the motorcycle event was postponed for 2020. In a new press release, organizers have now stated that motorcycles will no longer compete at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, reports Cycle News.



