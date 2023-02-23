Pininfarina Battista Obliterates 1/4 Mile Record For A Production Car

The Pininfarina Battista, an all-electric hypercar, has set a new production car record for the quarter-mile sprint, completing it in just 8.55 seconds. The previous record was held by the Rimac Nevera, which completed the distance in 8.62 seconds. The record was set at the UK's Santa Pod Raceway by racing driver and TV presenter, Nicki Shields.



The Battista produces a combined output of 1,900 horsepower from its four electric motors and can reach a top speed of 217 mph. The car has a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge, and Pininfarina plans to produce just 150 examples.



"We always knew Battista had the potential to break records, and this latest achievement is testament to the technological excellence in design and engineering that lies at the heart of the car," said Pininfarina CEO, Per Svantesson.



The Pininfarina Battista was first revealed in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show and has since undergone extensive testing and development. The car is named after Battista "Pinin" Farina, the founder of Pininfarina, and is the company's first standalone production model. The Battista is expected to go into production later this year and is priced at around $2.5 million. Pininfarina plans to offer a range of customization options for customers, including bespoke exterior and interior finishes.



