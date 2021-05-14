Please Educate Us WHY People Are Crazy Enough To Spend Over 200k For A BUICK? Is It REALLY That Good. We Don't Recall It WAS.

This 1987 Buick GNX was delivered new to Coleman Buick in Trenton, New Jersey, and is #67 of 547 produced for the single model year. The Grand National Experimental was created via a partnership between Buick and ASC McLaren, and each example was finished in Black over Sand Gray cloth. Power is from a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. The car was acquired by the selling dealer in December 2019, reportedly from the original owner, and recent service consisted of changing the oil and replacing the fuel filter. This GNX shows 262 miles and is now offered by the selling dealer in Florida with owner’s manuals, accessories, a window sticker, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.



Is it just us but we're having the hardest time understanding WHY a car that really wasn't THAT great even when it was new could sell for so much. It was cool, but 200+k cool?



If we're wrong in our assessment, EDUCATE us WHY.



Sold: 262-Mile 1987 Buick GNX for $205,000.











