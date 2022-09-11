Plug In Car Sales Take 20% Market Share In California

New vehicle sales in California (and in the US) continue to decrease, although all-electric car sales note consistent growth and reached a new record market share.

According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA)'s data and estimates, some 392,401 new light vehicles were registered in Q3 in California (down 12% year-over-year), while year-to-date the number is 1.245 million (down 16%). Those results prompted CNCDA to forecast that the year 2022 would be almost as weak as 2020, which was affected by lockdowns.