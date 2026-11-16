Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has sharply criticized General Motors for authorizing a new $20 billion multi-year stock buyback while car prices remain at record highs and the company has laid off or furloughed thousands of American workers.



In a letter sent to CEO Mary Barra around November 12–13, 2026, and publicized shortly afterward, Warren argued that the repurchase plan would primarily enrich executives and Wall Street investors. She noted that GM has already spent $29.5 billion on buybacks since 2023. The new authorization, announced with the company’s third-quarter results on October 20, 2026, has no expiration date and follows the completion of a prior $6 billion program.



Warren highlighted GM’s recent financial performance alongside its labor and pricing decisions. In the third quarter of 2026, the automaker reported roughly $50 billion in revenue and $3.3 billion in net income attributable to stockholders, while narrowing its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to a range of $14.5–15.5 billion. At the same time, she pointed to price increases on trucks and SUVs and workforce reductions that included thousands of layoffs and furloughs in recent periods. She described the combination as prioritizing shareholder returns over American families and autoworkers.



A central element of the letter concerns tariffs and tax policy. After the Supreme Court struck down certain Trump administration tariffs, GM indicated it expected to receive approximately $500 million in refunds. Warren contended that the company has benefited from tariff exemptions, refunds, and corporate tax cuts under the second Trump administration—citing an effective federal tax rate of about 2.8% in 2025—yet has not directed those advantages toward price relief for customers or greater support for workers. She urged GM to abandon the buyback and instead use available capital, including the expected tariff refund, to lower vehicle prices and reinvest in manufacturing and employees.



In public statements, GM has framed the buyback as a reflection of confidence in its cash generation and ability to fund growth initiatives, product launches, and employee profit-sharing while returning capital to shareholders. The company has noted more than $100 billion directed toward growth efforts since 2020 and continued investment in core truck and SUV lines as well as software and services such as Super Cruise.



Warren’s intervention fits a broader pattern of her scrutiny of large corporations receiving tariff refunds after raising prices. She has pressed multiple companies and the Federal Trade Commission on whether consumers, who absorbed most of the tariff costs, will see any of that money returned. For GM, the dispute underscores ongoing tensions over how automakers balance shareholder returns, pricing, employment, and the effects of trade and tax policy.



The letter requested a response from the company by late November 2026, setting up further public and potential congressional attention as Warren is expected to take a leading role on the Senate Banking Committee.



