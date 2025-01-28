Poland Calls For Tesla Boycott Over Musk's Call To Move Past Germany's Old Guilt And Focus On The Future

Outrage over Elon Musk’s support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and call for Germany to “move past” its Nazi history could start impacting his financial interests after Polish Tourism Minister Slawomir Nitras called for a Tesla boycott.

“There is no justification for any reasonable Pole to continue purchasing Teslas. A serious and strong response is necessary, including a consumer boycott,” Nitras told Polish media.



Musk is a key advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump and heads up a new department in the administration focused on increasing government efficiency. But he has maintained his status as CEO of EV company Tesla and his various other companies like SpaceX and social media platform X.