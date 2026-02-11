Polaris Builds A 400HP Beast That Will Tame The Desert For Only $200,000

Next year's desert racing season could look a bit different than it used to be if American powersports company Polaris has its way, and the new variant of the RZR side-by-side snatches the minds and pockets of racers.

Called the RZR Pro R Factory Boost, Polaris' newest insanity brings together the enhancements announced earlier in the summer for the RZR Pro R Boost and the RZR Pro R Factory, and what resulted is simply mind-boggling.

Built on a reinforced chassis, the Factory Boost throws in a wheelbase that's 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) longer than before, now at 111 inches (282 cm). It is now fitted with larger tubes across structural members, so that it can take a beating in the open desert races it will most definitely be part of soon.