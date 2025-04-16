Polarizing 2026 Kia EV4 Promises To Be Your Affordable EV

Kia America today unveiled the all-new 2026 EV4 sedan at the New York International Auto Show. The compact EV4 effectively strengthens Kia’s electrified vehicle portfolio and aims to broaden widespread EV appeal and adoption through a blend of innovation, bold design, technology, range and flexibility that meets a diverse range of customer needs. The EV4 is Kia’s first global EV sedan. Based on a 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which underpins multiple EV models from Kia, the versatile and practical EV4 is a well-rounded compact offering for urban and suburban dwellers. The EV4 offers a fresh take on traditional sedan design, introducing a new typology and expanding options in an EV market dominated by CUVs and SUVs.





“The EV4 makes all-electric ownership accessible for those customers who are seeking a more practical and affordable option on the EV landscape while still desiring an advanced, technology-driven in-car experience,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “The arrival of the EV4 underscores Kia’s overall efforts to enhance the appeal of electric mobility to a wider audience -- an audience that’s been witnessing the excitement around EVs for quite some time and are now ready to experience the outstanding benefits for themselves.” The EV4 is expected to be available in three trim levels – Light, Wind and GT-Line. The sedan is being produced at Kia’s Autoland Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in South Korea. Sales for the U.S. are planned for the first quarter of 2026. Design, Outside and Inside Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the all-new all-electric compact sedan features contrasts found across nature and the human world, sharing the same fundamental design language as that of the ground-breaking Kia EV6 and EV9 models. Establishing a new typology, the sedan combines a low nose, long-tail silhouette, and fastback roofline for a unique and sporty profile.



The face of the EV4 is modern and expressive with vertical headlamps and Kia’s signature Star Map lighting which has become synonymous with the brand’s electrified lineup. Available small cube LED headlights with Dynamic Welcome Lights are unique to the segment. And a new interpretation of Kia’s Tiger Face gives EV4 a bold and tech-inspired personality. At the back, the vertical taillights, two-piece roof spoiler and sleek bumper design echo the front-end styling and emphasize the car’s rear presence and width. The EV4’s planted stance with either standard 17-inch aero wheels (Light/Wind) or 19-inch spoke-type wheels (GT-Line) gives it an athletic and sure-footed appearance. Other than larger wheels, the EV4 GT-line features exclusive design elements to create a more visually striking package. Just as ‘Opposites United’ brings together the exterior of the EV4, Kia’s progressive design language fuses nature with human-centric and industrial themes throughout the cabin space. The modern interior also brings forth unexpected contrasts in form, color and material. Headlined by a free-floating interface and two-spoke steering wheel, the interior boasts an open layout, appealing to customers who view simplicity and usability as plus-side characteristics when transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to EVs. Enhancing practicality, the EV4 cabin focuses on comfort, space and convenience, high-quality materials, and an impressive amount of passenger and cargo space. The cabin experience is further elevated by available 64-color dynamic ambient lighting. Powertrain and Performance



Built on Kia’s dedicated 400V E-GMP platform, the Kia EV4 offers a choice of two battery options: a standard 58.3 kWh battery (Light) or long-range 81.4 kWh battery (Wind, GT-Line). Both battery configurations provide power to a front-mounted 150 kW motor. The front wheel-drive (FWD) EV4 Light and Wind models have an all-electric Kia-estimated range1 of 235 miles and 330 miles, respectively. To enhance both performance and efficiency, Kia prioritized aerodynamics. Airflow enhancements include a full underbody cover to help the movement of air beneath the vehicle. The result is a drag coefficient as low as 0.23 Cd. In terms of DC fast-charging2, the EV4 is capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent charge in an estimated 29 minutes for the 58.3 kWh (Light) battery and 31 minutes for the 81.4 kWh (Wind, GT-Line) battery. For easy accessibility, the standard NACS charging port is located on the front passenger side. On pavement, the EV4 benefits from advanced chassis engineering aimed at delivering a high level of ride comfort and refinement as well as engaging driving dynamics. The front suspension is defined by an EV-tuned MacPherson strut design and the rear suspension is a multi-link geometry. Key areas of the vehicle body were stiffened to further enhance the EV4’s agility and cornering prowess. Kia’s latest i-Pedal 3.0 system3 helps drivers to smoothly control the speed of the vehicle and bring it to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal. This feature works in tandem with EV4’s adaptive Smart Regenerative Braking function to help recapture energy otherwise lost when brakes are applied. The i-Pedal 3.0 system also now works in reverse and the EV4’s i-Pedal Memory function reverts to the last-used i-Pedal setting when the car restarts. Upping practicality and flexibility, the EV4 offers the many benefits of V2L4 functionality. V2L4 is designed to allow the vehicle to manage the flow of electricity from the vehicle to compatible external devices, including a variety of laptops, lighting, and smaller electronics. Convenience and Connectivity



The EV4 brings together an abundance of innovative content to deliver on the promise of convenience and connectivity. These benefits come to fruition even before anyone climbs into the vehicle thanks to Kia’s available Digital Key 2.0.5 Providing simple access via a compatible smartphone or mobile device, this innovative feature allows remote functions such as door lock and unlock, and climate controls, from the comfort of home, office or on approach.9 The EV4’s nearly 30-inch total combined wide-screen display6 – comprised of dual 12.3-inch screens and five-inch climate display – serves as the face of Kia’s connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). This tech-forward interface sets a high watermark for the in-car content experience, with connectivity and entertainment features that may be upgraded remotely with software enhancements delivered through over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Additionally, this innovative setup enables customers to apply available display themes across the cockpit, such as their favorite NBA team, for a personalized cockpit aesthetic. The EV4 also offers wireless Apple Carplay10 and Android Auto.11 The driver can experience a more immersive relationship with the EV4 by way of Kia’s AI Assistant.12 This system utilizes machine learning to achieve a higher level of organic interaction and greater voice recognition between the driver and the vehicle. Other key comfort and convenience features include standard dual-zone automatic temperature control with rear A/C vents, acoustic windshield, and available heated/ventilated front seats13 with driver side memory and heated steering wheel.

Advanced Driver Assistance Technology The EV4 offers a robust suite of ADAS features, including standard Highway Driving Assist (HDA)8, which is designed to use speed limit information from the navigation system on controlled access road (such as state highways, U.S. highways, and federal interstates). Under certain conditions, it automatically adjusts the vehicle’s set speed to match the posted speed limit (if initially set to the speed limit) and maintains distance from the vehicle detected in front. To further elevate roadway awareness for the driver, the EV4 has available features such as Driver Attention Warning14, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist15, Lane Following Assist16, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist17 and Remote Smart Parking Assist.18 Standard Hands-On Detection (HOD) senses contact between the driver's hands and the steering wheel to determine if the driver has their hands on the steering wheel, allowing for activation and deactivation of ADAS warnings.



