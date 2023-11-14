Polestar 0 To Become The Brand's First “Truly Climate Neutral” EV

Polestar has made an ambitious pledge to launch a “truly climate-neutral car” in 2030, and is now two years into a lengthy research and development programme aimed at determining how the environmental impact of its supply and construction processes could be slashed.

The programme is called Polestar 0 – a reflection of its intended environmental impact. Hans Pehrson, previously Polestar R&D boss and now charged with bringing it to fruition, stressed to Autocar that the aim is to create a “commercialised car” rather than a concept.


