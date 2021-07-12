Polestar 2 Gains 67 HP In Latest Over The Air Update

The Polestar 2 is one of the more overlooked vehicles in its segment, but that could very well be due to the fact that despite it being a nice vehicle to live with, its performance just isn’t quite at the level of its rivals. That changes now, as a new over-the-air update gives the car a significant power boost, putting it right up there with the segment leaders. This upgrade was actually previewed a few months back with an experimental Polestar 2 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and is now available for the Long Range Dual Motor version of the car. And while it’s only for select European markets as of right now, the company does plan to offer it in other countries in the near future.



