Polestar 2 May Undercut the Model 3 In Price And Have Longer Range

Polestar's first fully electric model, the 2, got off to a slow start. Challenging the segment-leading Tesla Model 3 on neither price nor performance is tough, but the tables have turned for the 2022 model, for which the Sino-Scandinavian carmaker has added a new powertrain option, improved range, and lowered pricing. The biggest news for 2022 is the introduction of a new trim with a single motor, powering the front axle. It uses the same 78-kWh battery as the original dual-motor model and can travel an estimated 265 miles on a full charge, or two further than a base Model 3. The extra range doesn't come at the cost to comfort or convenience, either, as the single-motor Polestar 2 still features a standard Android infotainment system and animal product-free interior (though Nappa leather is available).



