Polestar 2 Spotting Testing Almost Cammo Free

In the spring of this year, Polestar gave the Polestar 2 a massive software update which brought many improvements for the electric vehicle. The exterior, however, was left unchanged but it seems that the Swedish manufacturer is preparing a facelift for the zero-emissions liftback after all. A new batch of spy photos shows a prototype of the model testing with very minimal amounts of camouflage. As you can clearly see by the shots, this is a test car as stated on the front doors. Our spies caught it in the Austrian Alps earlier today undergoing pre-production evaluations on public roads. There’s some disguise covering the front fascia and we suppose Polestar will give the model a new grille design. There could be other changes to the front bumper and the panel about the grille, though it is difficult to tell from these early photos.



