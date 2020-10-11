Polestar 2 Test Review Ends With Buy A Tesla Instead?

Agent009 submitted on 11/10/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:13:41 AM

0 user comments | Views : 268 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The @ILuvAmp team had the opportunity to test drive the new Polestar 2 EV (www.

polestar.com) in Santa Monica, CA today. If you are not already aware, Polestar is a spin-off from Volvo that represents their EV line of cars.

Polestar is taking reservations to take a half-hour solo test drive of their Performance configured Polestar 2. After signing a release form, you are handed the keys and can take off on any route you like. Kory and I elected to take our test drive up Hwy 1 from Santa Monica up into Malibu and back. This offered us street, some highway, and a good sample of curvy roads and hills.



Read Article


Polestar 2 Test Review Ends With Buy A Tesla Instead?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]