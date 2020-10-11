Polestar 2 Test Review Ends With Buy A Tesla Instead?

The @ILuvAmp team had the opportunity to test drive the new Polestar 2 EV (www. polestar.com) in Santa Monica, CA today. If you are not already aware, Polestar is a spin-off from Volvo that represents their EV line of cars.

Polestar is taking reservations to take a half-hour solo test drive of their Performance configured Polestar 2. After signing a release form, you are handed the keys and can take off on any route you like. Kory and I elected to take our test drive up Hwy 1 from Santa Monica up into Malibu and back. This offered us street, some highway, and a good sample of curvy roads and hills.