Polestar 2 To Lose SUV Looks And Become A Sporty Sedan

 The Polestar 2 is set for a complete reinvention in 2027 as a more sporty saloon packing plenty of performance and a new design language.

 
The new 2 will kick off Polestar’s second chapter, being the brand’s first replacement model and also the first shaped by CEO Michael Lohscheller and new design chief Philipp Römers.
 
It will tread a fine line between evolution and revolution. “The Polestar 2 is a very successful car,” said Lohscheller, previously the boss of Opel-Vauxhall. “We have [more than] 180,000 cars on the road, so I don’t think we will have a revolution. The basic role of this [new car] is to keep those customers, but of course we’re thinking about improvements [in battery tech and range].”


