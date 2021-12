The recently released EPA range of the entry-level Polestar 2 Single Motor version is an impressive 270 miles (434 km). It's basically on par with the entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD with the same wheel size - 267 miles (430 km).



However, when we take a closer look at the battery capacity, we can see something strange. The Polestar 2 SM has a 78 kWh battery, while the Tesla Model 3 RWD has about 60 kWh (give or take a few kWh, as the manufacturer does not release a specific number).









