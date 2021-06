Polestar announced today a new model - the Polestar 3, which will be an all-electric, performance SUV. Not only that, the company intends to produce the Polestar 3 in the U.S.

The news comes after raising $550 million in April, and confirming in September 2020 that the Polestar Precept will enter production at some point in the future to challenge other flagship EVs.