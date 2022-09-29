Polestar 3 SUV Prices And Specs Leak Early - Should Tesla Be Worried?

Polestar has announced that its highly anticipated Polestar 3 SUV will be unveiled on October 12, at an exclusive event held in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. Ahead of the reveal, the Swedish automaker has shared some exciting details about the BMX iX rival but, before we get to that, what will it cost? Previously, CEO Thomas Ingenlath said customers can expect the pricing to range between $76,000 and $111,000. But the UK's Auto Express has uncovered final pricing ahead of the launch, giving us an even better idea of what American customers will pay. As per the publication, the entry-level Long Range variant will be priced at £79,845 (approx. $85,300) while the sportier Performance model will set British buyers back £85,445 (approx. $91,300).



