Polestar 4 Coupe SUV To Arrive In The US At $60,000

The Swedish-Chinese automotive brand has not been independent for long, so freshman mistakes may be understandable, of course. It was established in 1996 as an offshoot of Flash/Polestar Racing, which was Volvo Cars' partner in making track and street goodies. Now the racing team is called Cyan Racing, and it still keeps a close relationship with the automaker after the latter acquired Polestar in 2015 and allowed it to go public on the Nasdaq exchange last summer. Trying to make itself as easy to remember among the cobweb of automotive industry intrigue, Polestar's models were named as efficiently as possible since the start – Polestar 1 for the initial plug-in hybrid grand tourer that is already discontinued, Polestar 2 for the compact executive liftback that seeks to compete with Tesla's Model 3 since 2020, and Polestar 3 for the mid-size luxury electric crossover SUV that was introduced earlier this year as a threat to the Mercedes EQE SUV and Tesla Model Y, among others.



