Polestar 4 To Debut As A Coupe Like SUV At The Shanghai Auto Show

After spotting the Polestar 4 testing out on the road multiple times, we can finally confirm that the new electric SUV will be unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18 2023.

The Polestar 4 will be a key part of driving growth for Volvo’s all-electric sub-brand towards the target of 290,000 sales globally by 2025. It will neatly slot in as the firm’s fourth car, sitting between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3 - which was unveiled last year as a large electric SUV to rival the BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron. The 4 will be a mid-sized SUV, rivalling the likes of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, Tesla Model Y and Mercedes EQC.