Polestar 5 Electric Sedan Will Have 871HP And 664 Lb-Ft Of Torque!

The Polestar 5 makes its debut today at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in development prototype form, and on this occasion the brand has revealed the flagship EV's first powertrain details.

Hang on tight because this is exciting stuff. Described as a "high-performance electric 4-door GT with proper sports car credentials," the Polestar 5 will feature a new top-of-the-line electric powertrain that is currently under development in Sweden.

Built on an 800-volt architecture, the Polestar 5 will pack a dual motor powertrain with a targeted output of 650 kilowatts (871 horsepower/884 PS) and 900 Newton-meters (664 pound feet) of system torque. The setup will feature a new rear electric motor providing "superior output" and a "high-output" front motor.



