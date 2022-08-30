Polestar 6 Targets Porsche 911 With New Drivetrains

Earlier this month, Volvo subsidiary, Polestar revealed that it would take the stunning O2 concept and turn it into the road-legal Polestar 6. The Polestar 6 will become more than just the obvious 6th model in the brand's lineup. It'll use the brand's in-house blend of EV architecture, producing 884 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, in addition to stupid fast charging thanks to 800v architecture. Now, we're learning that the 884-hp option won't be the only spicy powertrain option for the upcoming roadster.



While the high-end high-power version is estimated to cost roughly $200,000 USD, or more if you get the limited LA Editon to commemorate the car's launch, the brand's CEO says there are more options. Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath told Top Gear, "This car is part of the factory setup, it is definitely something that we rather think of producing not hundreds of cars per year, but thousands. And therefore it will have a range with different [powertrains] and that is all to come in the next three years."



