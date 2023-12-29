Polestar Begins Dabbling In Microleases For It's EVs

Agent009 submitted on 12/29/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:06:00 AM

Views : 372 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A growing number of companies in the U.S. are offering prospective car buyers so-called ‘micro-leases’ and filling the void left behind by many carmakers backing away from short-lived subscription services.

One of the firms adopting this new strategy is Polestar. It launched a new ‘flexible lease’ program in October and allows shoppers to lease the Polestar 2 for just a few months. The electric carmaker hopes that it can get drivers into the seat of the highly-rated electric sedan and by the time the new Polestar 3 is ready, they’ll upgrade to this newer and more expensive model.

Polestar says that roughly 50% of its customers have opted for short-term leases since the program was launched.


Read Article


Polestar Begins Dabbling In Microleases For It's EVs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)