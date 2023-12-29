Polestar Begins Dabbling In Microleases For It's EVs

A growing number of companies in the U.S. are offering prospective car buyers so-called ‘micro-leases’ and filling the void left behind by many carmakers backing away from short-lived subscription services.



One of the firms adopting this new strategy is Polestar. It launched a new ‘flexible lease’ program in October and allows shoppers to lease the Polestar 2 for just a few months. The electric carmaker hopes that it can get drivers into the seat of the highly-rated electric sedan and by the time the new Polestar 3 is ready, they’ll upgrade to this newer and more expensive model.



Polestar says that roughly 50% of its customers have opted for short-term leases since the program was launched.





