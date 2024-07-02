Polestar Begins Discounting It's Electric Vehicles

The Polestar 2 is an aesthetically pleasing electric liftback sedan with solid range and impressive performance. However, all that glitters isn't a sales success. In early 2023, Polestar had a sales goal of 80,000 units, but by the end of the year, the Swedish automaker had only managed 54,600 deliveries. Sure, a lot of this was based on the 3 SUV's software struggles, which hindered deliveries, but we'd argue the Polestar 2 is also losing its competitive edge. Noticing this, Polestar is now offering a big discount on the EV sports sedan.

The 2024 Polestar 2 was priced at $51,300 in rear-wheel-drive guise or $56,700 with all-wheel-drive. With Polestar's latest incentive, though, both models now run $49,200—a $2,100 discount for the Single Motor and $7,500 off the Dual Motor. This makes the Polestar 2 Dual Motor significantly more affordable, but is it enough? While the base BMW i4 starts at $53,195, $3,995 more than the Polestar, competitors like the Model 3 are significantly less expensive.


