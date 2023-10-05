Polestar CEO Believes Drivers Will Trade Vanity For EV Range

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath says he would trade away some of an electric car's efficiency and range to ensure it has a unique visual identity.

In a keynote speech at the Financial Times Future of the Car Conference in London, he asked: “Do we all have to be the weltmeister [champion] of efficiency? Do we all have to strive for the longest and the best range?

“I think, to a certain degree, for a certain character of the car, you might actually give [away] that one or two kilometres of range in order to give you a brand identity.