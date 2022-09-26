Polestar Calls Out Automakers For Talking the Talk But Not Walking The Walk With Climate Change

Polestar is taking notes. Specifically, it says it has taken notes on which members of the automotive industry are willing to act on the climate crisis. If you're in a hurry, Polestar has basically said everyone's a hypocrite and that more needs to be done about the climate crisis within the automotive industry.

Polestar conducted a global study itself, so take this with a grain of salt and fact-check via peer-reviewed academic sources. The findings involved 18,000 participants across the globe and found that 34% of consumers are in favor of a ban on ICE cars by 2030. 47% are in favor of a ban by 2035. On top of that, Polestar has followed up on its "Set in Stone" film from last year's COP26 event. This is where the callouts come in.

