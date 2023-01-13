Polestar Executive Calls Out Toyota For Clinging To Hybrid Technology And Endangering The World

Toyota is one of the largest and most successful automakers in the world, and Polestar is just an emerging startup selling "niche" cars of the future. However, that didn't stop the EV brand's head of sustainability from targeting Toyota's anti-EV strategy during a recent media event.



Fredricka Klaren, an executive responsible for sustainability at Polestar, has a clear look at what the future should bring, and she shared some words with the media about Polestar's role in it. Klaren also has strong opinions about what other companies should be doing, and she used Toyota as an example of what not to do.



According to Klaren, there's no exception: We must stop burning fossil fuels. Toyota believes that its hybrids are proving more successful at reducing emissions, likely because they're more efficient than standard gas-powered cars, and the automaker sells loads of them. However, no matter how you present the facts, there's no denying that those loads of hybrid vehicles across the globe are spewing harmful tailpipe emissions.



