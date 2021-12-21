Polestar Hard At Work On 630+ HP Drivetrain With A Two Speed Gearbox

Even though many EV aficionados are not really on-board with the idea of putting a gearbox in an electric car, it looks like manufacturers are still doing it. Right now only the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT have a gearbox and they are two much-loved EVs, but the same cannot be said of their transmissions.

On that note, we find it quite interesting that other automakers are also working on similar solutions, in spite of their unpopularity. Green Car Reports has information from Polestar that the manufacturer will develop its own powerful in-house electric motor, as well as a two-speed gearbox that doesn’t sound too dissimilar to Porsche and Audi’s.


