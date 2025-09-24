Polestar Lays Out Plans For Performance Models To Take On The Germans

Agent009 submitted on 9/24/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:30:30 AM

Views : 302 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Polestar will unveil a concept car and more ‘Beast’ performance models in the run up to the Polestar 7 SUV, as new head of design Philipp Römers stamps his vision on the company’s design.
 
Römers, who worked on the Audi e-tron GT’s exterior during 25 years at Volkswagen Group, outlined his vision in an exclusive interview with Auto Express. “The reason I quit the Audi job and took on the Polestar challenge is because becoming [studio] head of a design-driven company is very cool.”
 
He admits he’s joined during “tough times” – Polestar lost more than $1 billion during the first six months of the year – but sales also rose to 30,289, and the flagship Polestar 5 sport GT is now entering the market. “From Polestar 5 on, I can start from scratch to develop the cars of the future. We are in the middle of the storm, executing.”


Read Article


Polestar Lays Out Plans For Performance Models To Take On The Germans

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)