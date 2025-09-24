Polestar Lays Out Plans For Performance Models To Take On The Germans

Polestar will unveil a concept car and more ‘Beast’ performance models in the run up to the Polestar 7 SUV, as new head of design Philipp Römers stamps his vision on the company’s design.

Römers, who worked on the Audi e-tron GT’s exterior during 25 years at Volkswagen Group, outlined his vision in an exclusive interview with Auto Express. “The reason I quit the Audi job and took on the Polestar challenge is because becoming [studio] head of a design-driven company is very cool.”

He admits he’s joined during “tough times” – Polestar lost more than $1 billion during the first six months of the year – but sales also rose to 30,289, and the flagship Polestar 5 sport GT is now entering the market. “From Polestar 5 on, I can start from scratch to develop the cars of the future. We are in the middle of the storm, executing.”