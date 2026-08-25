Polestar Now Claims It Has No Idea Why It Was Banned In The US Market

Polestar has yet to get an explanation from the U.S. Department of Commerce for its decision to effectively force the automaker out of the American car market. The government denied the automaker, which is owned by China’s Geely Group, authorization to sell cars in the U.S. for model year 2027 onward. Its corporate cousin, Volvo, was granted a special authorization to continue selling its cars in the U.S. In a letter sent to dealers and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, Polestar said it has yet to hear back from the Trump administration on why it must stop selling EVs in America. The automaker argued that its Polestar 3 electric SUV is mechanically identical to the Volvo EX90, and that both are assembled on the same production line at the Volvo Cars plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina.



Read Article