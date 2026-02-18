Polestar Plans To Challenge The Germans With BST Performance Models

Swedish EV brand Polestar has pledged to up its game in terms of performance models, with a renewed focus on more sporting cars part of the firm’s three core pillars alongside design and sustainability.

“In terms of how we will continue to deliver performance with our future models, I think we're going to deliver a more consistent way in terms of performance cars, in terms of the specifications,” Polestar chief executive Michael Loscheller told a small group of journalists, including Auto Express, at the company’s headquarters in Gothenburg this week.

“We want to focus a bit more on performance, because that is where we can do even better going forward, on track, on acceleration, but also in terms of being superior to others.”