Polestar Plans To Take Down Tesla's Model S With 872 HP Polestar 5 Fastback

Polestar has unveiled the production variant of the Polestar 5, the model that they have been working on and teasing for more than two years. It is the first time we get to see it without any camouflage. The model should hit the market in late 2024 or early 2025 as a 2025 model year.

Design-wise, the four-door GT follows the minimal style of the entire Polestar range and sports a sleek silhouette. The front fascia integrates the split headlights, similar to what we have seen on the Polestar 4.

The angle from which the photos are taken do not show much, but it is obvious that the Polestar 5 comes with a sloping roofline that descends into the decklid, with no rear window, just like the 4 SUV coupe.


