Polestar Precept Aims To Steal The Porche Taycan's Thunder

Polestar is doing a fantastic job getting itself out of the niche position as Volvo's tuning arm and into the mass-market realm of automaker catching the EV wave. So far, we've had the Polestar 1, a limited-production plug-in hybrid performance car, and the Polestar 2 - a full-electric sedan boasting utility mixed in with serious luxury and performance chops. Given how Polestar and Volvo are intertwined, the performance level is mixed in heavily with luxury to create a premium brand that is more in line with Porsche than Tesla. The next steps include an "aerodynamic performance electric SUV" called the Polestar 3, and we presume there will be a Polestar 4 as well - likely an even larger SUV. But 5 is the magic number because we're told the Polestar Precept Concept will become the Polestar 5 in 2024. But before the 5 arrives, the Precept lays down the rules of design Polestar will use as a blueprint moving forward. It's not just a concept; it's a manifesto.



Read Article