Polestar Reduces Delivery Count Due To Chinese Covid Lockdowns

Polestar had a good 2021 and a great start to 2022, reporting impressive sales in the first quarter of the year. Through April of this year, the manufacturer delivered some 13,600 vehicles and added 23,000 new orders, the latter being three times more than during the same time frame in 2021, when the entire world was more affected by the pandemic. However, China is still severely affected by the pandemic and its drastic lockdowns are affecting businesses that operate in the country. And even though Polestar is doing quite well and is on the upswing, the manufacturer recently adjusted its delivery plan for 2022, cutting some 15,000 units, now expecting to deliver 50,000 by the end of the year.



