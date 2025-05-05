Polestar Replaced Rear Windows With Cameras Which Are Now Failing In Large Numbers

There are plenty of reasons to like the Polestar 4, including its modern coupe-SUV design, high quality interior and generous equipment levels. But if you remember anything from the 4’s debut I’ll bet it’s that it doesn’t have a rear window, Polestar reasoning that we don’t need glass back there because a camera can do a better job.
 
But now the Geely-owned company has been forced to issue a second recall for faulty back-up cameras, reminding us why most cars have had a window in the back for more than a century, and why they probably ought to hang on to them for a while yet.


