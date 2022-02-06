Polestar Reveals The 469HP Performance 3 BST Edition

Polestar has revealed a new limited build high performance variant of its popular 2, featuring more power from its dual-motor setup and some significant chassis and styling upgrades. A total of 270 units will be built – hence the name – with no more than 40 coming to the UK, reaching customers in the last quarter of this year. Fundamentally, the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 shares its technical package with the top-spec Polestar 2 Performance, pairing a dual-motor setup with the larger 78kWh battery. Power is up, though, and quite substantially too at 469bhp – a 72bhp rise – while torque is up 14lb ft to 501lb ft. Polestar hasn’t released performance figures, but you can bank on a subtle improvement on the 4.7sec 0-62mph time and 127mph top speed of the current top-spec car.



