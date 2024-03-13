Polestar Slashes Polestar 3 Pricing By Over $10,000

Polestar has released updated pricing for the Polestar 3 electric SUV, with additional variants now being offered at a lower price.

Previously, the entry point into the Polestar 3 lineup was the $83,900 Long Range Dual Motor. This variant now costs $73,400 and receives the Pilot Pack as standard. This includes Park Assist Pilot, a head-up display,



Land Change Assist, and various driver assistance aids.

For $78,900, the Long Range Dual Motor receives the Pilot Pack and Plus Pack, the latter of which includes a 25-speaker, 1,610-watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system with a fresh air subwoofer. Other luxuries include 21-inch wheels, heated rear seats, and the buyer's choice of animal welfare wool or bio-attributed MicroTech upholstery.