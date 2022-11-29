Polestar Targets The Porsche 911 For Upcoming Sports Car

Polestar is working hard to gain ground in the electric vehicle market worldwide. Part of that growth plan is the introduction of the 6, a two-door sports car. Now, we’re learning that Polestar is hoping that it’ll go toe to toe with Porsche’s best when it comes to vehicle dynamics.



The details come to us through a report that quotes Edward Trinh. He’s Polestar Australia’s Product Planning Manager and evidently made a number of comments about the upcoming 6 at a recent event in Melbourne. The Polestar 6 was originally hinted at with the O2 concept and to hear Trinh tell it, it’s going to be one well-rounded driver’s car.



Read Article